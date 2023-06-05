ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A person of interest in the November homicide of a 12-year-old boy in Rochester has been charged with criminal homicide after two young children and a 19-year-old man were fatally shot on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania.

16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes, and Alex Torres-Santos, 22, have been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

At the time of his arrest in Pennsylvania, Fernandez-Reyes had an active warrant issued from Monroe County related to an arrest within the City of Rochester in September of 2022, where he was given an appearance ticket for being in possession of a loaded Kel-Tec .380 caliber handgun.

In addition, Fernandez-Reyes is a person of interest in the murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez in Rochester on November 21, 2022.

According to police in Pennsylvania, officers were called to the 400 block of N. 5th Street in Lebanon on Tuesday, May 30, and found multiple gunshot victims on the rear porch. One of the victims died on the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The police department, in conjunction with the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office and District Attorney’s office, identified the victims as 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez.

Police also say they believe Lugo-Perez was the target of the shooting. Lebanon Police Chief Bret Fisher said this was the result of a past argument.

On Wednesday, May 31, a Lebanon County SWAT team served a search warrant on Torres-Santos’ apartment. Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes ran from the apartment, and shortly after, police arrested both Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes.

Authorities say they found an AR-15 rifle which police say is consistent with the shell casings found at the scene of the homicides, according to a release from the DA’s office. Police also found a rifle with a duffle bag with magazines filled with .223 ammunition and a small Nike bag containing drug paraphernalia, a scale, and a wallet with ID belonging to Torres-Santos.

The DA’s office alleges that Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes committed the homicides together and that Torres-Santos provided the two firearms used in the shootings.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said the two in custody are being held at the Lebanon County Corrections Facility without bail. She added her office is currently deciding whether to seek the death penalty in this case.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has been investigating Lopez’s murder and is coordinating with Law Enforcement Officials in Lebanon to further that investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Juan Lopez is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.