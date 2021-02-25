Pennsylvania man arrested for murder of Rochester man after October shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Wednesday for the killing of a Rochester man in October of 2020.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 26-year-old Steven A. Berrios-Rivera was charged with second degree murder for the shooting and killing of 33-year-old David Alvarez.

On October 31, Alvarez was shot about 13 times in a parking lot on Clinton Avenue. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital but ultimately died due to his injuries, according to RPD.

“As a result of the investigation that took place, Steven A. Berrios-Rivera was identified as the shooter,” officials said in a release.

“Berrios-Rivera and the victim, David Alvarez, were not previously known to each other. The murder was the result of an altercation that arose from a motor vehicle accident.”

The search for Berrios-Rivera led to Pennsylvania — where he is a resident. On Tuesday, RPD’s Major Crimes Investigators and members of Rochester’s Office of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force traveled to the City of York.

On Wednesday, officials executed a search warren and Berrios-Rivera was taken into custody. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania and will be extradited back to Rochester.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

