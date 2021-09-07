Penn Yan woman charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Josephy Zapata of Penn Yan was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Yates County.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Zapata allegedly failed to accurately disclose a material fact regarding her income to the Yates County Department of Social Services. The Sheriff’s Office says this led to an overpayment of public assistance benefits in excess of $2,000 which Zapata was not entitled to receive.

Zapata, 43, was charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.

Zapata was issued an appearance ticket to answer the charge in the Town of Milo Court at a later date.