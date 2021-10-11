Penn Yan teen charged with sexual abuse

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan teen has been charged with sexual abuse.

According to New York State Police, the 14-year-old boy was arrested for an incident reported on May 21 in Penn Yan. State Police in Horseheads arrested the teen on Oct. 9 and are handling the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The teen has been charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony in New York. The charge would allege that the suspect subjected another person to sexual contact:

By forcible compulsion; or

When the other person is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless; or

When the other person is less than eleven years old; or

When the other person is less than thirteen years old and the actor is twenty-one years old or older.

The name of the arrested teen and other information regarding the alleged crime are being withheld due to the suspect’s age. According to State Police, the teen was released on an appearance ticket.