PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they arrested a Penfield teenager on Wednesday for menacing and possessing two ghost guns.

Deputies said that around 8:40 p.m., four individuals met behind Tops Friendly Markets in Penfield. An argument ensued between two individuals, which resulted in 18-year-old Thomas McMindes pulling out a firearm and pointing it at one of the individuals, who was a juvenile.

A physical altercation ensued and the juvenile obtained the firearm, removed the magazine, and discharged a round into the ground. No injuries were reported and all the individuals left the area.

After MCSO investigators searched the area and found a 9mm bullet, investigators said they located McMindes at a residence on Glazer Drive in Penfield.

Investigators conducted a search of the residence and recovered two ghost guns, one of them being the gun that McMindes had during the incident, and ammunition.

McMindes was charged with second-degree menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.