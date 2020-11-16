Penfield man to appear in court after fatal hit-and-run in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield man who is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Webster is expected in court on Monday.

27-year-old Maxwell Ward is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Oksana Zakharchyshyn in a crash on Empire Boulevard in June. When police arrived on scene, Zakharchyshyn was pronounced dead. Two of Oksana’s daughters, 22-year-old Mariana, and 15-year-old Oleysa, as well as Oksana’s 3-year-old grandson Maksym were all struck and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road. Mariana and Maksym were later released from the hospital.

According to Webster police, Ward is charged with:

1 count of criminally negligent homicide

1 count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident

1 count of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident

2 counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Moving from lane unsafely

Failure to use due care for a pedestrian

He will now face a grand jury.

