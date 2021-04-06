Penfield man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Webster last June

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty in connection to a hit-and run crash that killed a woman and injured three others in Webster last June was sentenced on Tuesday.

27-year-old Maxwell Ward is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Oksana Zakharchyshyn in a crash on Empire Boulevard in June.

When police arrived on scene, Zakharchyshyn was pronounced dead. Two of Oksana’s daughters, 22-year-old Mariana, and 15-year-old Oleysa, as well as Oksana’s 3-year-old grandson Maksym were all struck and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road. Mariana and Maksym were later released from the hospital after being treated for injuries.

Ward pled guilty to all six counts of the indictment:

1 count of second degree manslaughter

1 count of criminally negligent homicide

1 count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident

1 count of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident

2 counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Judge Schiano sentenced Ward been to serve four to 12 years in prison.

A spokesperson from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office clarified the sentencing was an agreement from the judge to Ward and not a plea agreement from the district attorney’s office.