Penfield man pleads guilty to cheating investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 55-year-old Brian Schumacher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Officials say Schumacher conspired with others to defraud two investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The actions of Schumacher and others led investors, located in Massachusetts and California, to wire significant amounts of funding to Schumacher’s company, Integra Diamonds, located in Rochester, NY, to enable Integra Diamonds to purchase diamonds in Africa,” said a press release from Kennedy’s office Wednesday.

From the feds

“The Massachusetts victim (Victim 1) was contacted by a co-conspirator of the defendant, who initially indicated that an investment of $100,000.00 would yield a minimum profit of $60,000.00 in one year. Skeptical because of the generous return that was promised, Victim 1 sought assurances that he was not the initial or sole investor in Integra Diamonds. Subsequently, Victim 1 received documents that falsely suggested that Integra Diamonds had other investors, and which also falsely claimed that Integra Diamonds had agreements with a logistics vendor and U.S.-based diamond purchasers. On June 16, 2016, Victim 1 wire transferred $100,000.00 from his bank account to an account in the name of Integra Diamonds. During the course of the conspiracy, $30,000 was returned to Victim 1, but not the remaining $70,000 of his initial investment nor any of the promised return. $44,000 of Victim 1’s funds were attempted to be wired to Schumacher while he was in Sierra Leone to purchase diamonds. When that wire was unsuccessful, $44,500 was returned to a co-conspirator’s personal bank account.”

“Victim 2, a resident of California, also invested $100,000.00 in Integra Diamonds, after receiving a promise for a significant return. On December 2, 2016, Victim 2 wire transferred $100,000.00 from his bank account to an Integra Diamonds bank account. Schumacher then withdrew $90,000 in cash from Victim 2’s investment, which he spent on expenses associated with another trip to Sierra Leone to purchase diamonds. Schumacher used Victim 2’s money to purchase, among other things, 1,211.85 carats of industrial diamonds for $30,296.25. Schumacher then resold those diamonds to a U.S. diamond broker for $11,514, none of which was returned to Victim 2. Over the course of the next year, Victim 2 made multiple requests for status updates and for return of his fund. Schumacher provided a number of excuses for the failure of Victim 2’s investment, including that the diamond purchase was simply taking longer than expected and that the original diamond purchase fell through. Victim 2 was also informed that Schumacher was trying to secure another deal. Ultimately, Integra Diamonds did not repay Victim 2 any portion of the $100,000 loan principle, or any interest.”