Penfield man hospitalized after assaulted in home, police searching for suspect

A Penfield man has been hospitalized after he was assaulted in his home early Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man has been hospitalized after he was assaulted in his home early Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Meadow View Drive around 3:12 a.m. Officials say the 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his face and head. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“The suspect, who resides in the same household, was gone upon Deputies’ arrival. The victim and suspect are the only two people who reside at the location,” Officials said in a statement.

MCSO investigation of an assault in Penfield on Meadow View Dr @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/NU9rqetGNR — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 28, 2021

The MCSO said there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing as officials search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will be providing updates as they become available.