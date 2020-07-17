Penfield man arrested in fatal hit-and-run makes bail, now facing grand jury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield man who is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Webster will now face a grand jury.
27-year-old Maxwell Ward is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Oksana Zakharchyshyn as well as injuring two of her daughters and her 3-year-old grandson in a crash on Empire Boulevard in June. Ward faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide.
Court officials said Ward has made bail and will not return to court until he faces that grand jury.