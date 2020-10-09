Penfield man arrested after camera found in Gates couple’s bedroom

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man was arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful surveillance after a Gates couple found a foreign camera in their bedroom, Gates police announced Friday morning.

Gates police sate 27-year-old Gary Stopani was arrested Thursday after the couple called police Wednesday upon their discovery of a cell “phone looking (in photo) covert camera” positioned in their bedroom.

Police say the Stopani is an acquaintance of the family.

Police say from January 2020 through October 7, Stopani entered the couple’s home numerous times to change out a sim card on a second covert camera place in the couple’s bathroom. Police say the bedroom camera had only been in there for about 24 hours upon its discovery.

From Gates police: “Stopani was employed by an ‘exterminator company’ which gave him access to residential homes and businesses. If Stopani is known to you and you would like your home or business checked for any devices, please call the Gates Police at 911 and we will make arrangements to have your property inspected by Law Enforcement.”

Stopani was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $10,000 cash bail of $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Gates Town Court on October 13.