Penfield man accused of recording Gates couple now facing child porn charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield man that was arrested last week after allegedly placing a camera in a couple’s bedroom, has now been discovered in possession of child pornography.

According to investigators with the Gates Police Department, while investigating 27-year-old Gary Stopani for unlawful surveillance, officials also checked Stopani’s laptop, two external hard drives and two cell phones.

Once processed, investigators said they found child pornography on one of the cell phones. “The images are of a prepubescent girl being raped by an adult male,” a court document writes.

In addition to possession of child pornography charges, Stopani is also facing burglary and unlawful surveillance charges from last week’s incident.

From Gates police: “Stopani was employed by an ‘exterminator company’ which gave him access to residential homes and businesses. If Stopani is known to you and you would like your home or business checked for any devices, please call the Gates Police at 911 and we will make arrangements to have your property inspected by Law Enforcement.”

