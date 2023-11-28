ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation into threats made to at least two individuals led to a man’s arrest for criminal impersonation.

According to the New York State Police, two victims reported that they received threats in the form of emails and letters. Some of these messages were claimed to have been written by Investigator Richard Harder.

After an investigation including tracing IP addresses, it was alleged that 48-year-old Thomas M. McCorry impersonated Investigator Harder in these letters and messages.

McCorry was arrested and charged with third-degree stalking, second-degree criminal impersonation, and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned at the Town of Penfield Court and released. An Order of Protection has been issued.