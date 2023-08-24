ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man pleaded guilty to perjury following the investigation into former Rocher Housing Authority Chairman George Moses.

Moses was sentenced to over six years in prison on charges ranging from conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns. He was accused of defrauding non-profit organizations like Rochester Housing Charities and the North East Area Development.

During the investigation into Moses, authorities interviewed 77-year-old Francis Cardinell as a witness. Cardinell was the owner of Akwasane Construction in Rochester.

Investigators asked Cardinell about a $63k contract for boiler work to be done by his company at Rochester Housing Charities. Cardinell’s answer was that he paid approximately $25k in kickbacks to Moses.

However, according to the DA’s Office, Cardinell testified in court that he had lied to investigators about the kickbacks and never paid Moses.

Cardinell was charged with perjury by materially inconsistent statements, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is due back in court for sentencing on December 18, 2023.