A Maryland pediatrician convicted sexually abusing a longtime patient has been indicted on 98 similar charges.

News outlets report the indictments against Ernesto Cesar Torres were handed down just before he was sentenced on Dec. 23.

The state’s attorney’s office says he was ordered held without bail Monday.

It says the additional counts of sex crime charges are related to an additional 19 victims, all of whom were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults.