Pedestrian struck in attempted robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to Meigs Street Saturday night for a female that was struck by a car and was injured.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old resident asked for assistance from two individuals after not being able to get her vehicle out of the snow. The suspects attempted to steal her purse.

During a short struggle the woman slipped and the suspects fled the scene hitting her in the process. She is at a local hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.