ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is recovering after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street Sunday evening for the report of a pedestrian struck.

When Rochester police arrived, they found a 48-year-old Rochester woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing Kohlman Street northbound in the crosswalk on North Clinton Avenue when the striking vehicle approached southbound on N. Clinton Avenue turning onto Kohlman Street when it struck the pedestrian.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to RPD. The investigation is ongoing.