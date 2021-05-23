Woman injured in hit-and run on Lake Avenue in Rochester, driver ticketed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 51-year-old woman was hit by a car on Lake Avenue Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the 4600 block of Lake Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

There officers found the victim, who had been struck crossing Lake Avenue, with injuries to her lower body.

According to Rochester police, the driver, a 25-year-old non-city resident fled the scene, but was located during the investigation.

He was ticketed for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and additional vehicle and traffic violations