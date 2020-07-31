Pedestrian hospitalized, driver arrested for DWI after fleeing scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his car, sending him to the hospital and then feeling the scene.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 36-year-old Monroe County resident was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for serious head trauma.

RPD said officers responded to Clifford Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a person struck by a car. The pedestrian is currently in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, fled the scene, but was found and taken into custody a short time later. He’s being charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.