TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Two people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was found in Troy on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Troy Police Department, the stolen U-Haul made its way into the Capital Region from the Rochester area.

Officers seized the vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, after a traffic stop on 5th Avenue. Two people were inside, police said.

One of the suspects was charged with criminal possession of the stolen property, processed, and released. The other was released at the scene.

The vehicle was turned over to U-Haul. No further information was available Friday morning.