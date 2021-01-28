Past neglect revealed in court video for father charged in Greece abduction

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Dimitri Cash, the father arrested for his alleged involvement of the abduction of his two children last week, previously lost custody of all four of his children due to neglect. Oral arguments in New York State Appellate Court via Zoom from October show what happened just months before the kidnapping in Greece.

Shekeria and Dimitri Jr. were abducted from their foster home in Greece on January 18. They were found 48 hours later on the floor of a car in Alabama. Cash and a woman have been arrested, but police haven’t said who they believe actually broke into the home.

Cash was charged with kidnapping, burglary, and robbery. He’s charged under section 20, meaning he may or may not have committed all the actions, but police believe he had some involvement.

Before this, Cash had appealed a decision from family court which concluded he neglected his children. In October, lawyers participated in oral arguments regarding the appeal in New York State Appellate Court.

During arguments, attorney Carol Eisenman from the Monroe County Department of Human Services said this case shows a “fundamental defect in parenting” on the part of Cash and the children’s mother.

“This could’ve been an abuse case. These were serious injures inflicted over a considerable period of time,” Eisenman said.

Catherine Freedman is Cash’s lawyer.

“My client has abided by everything that family court had asked him to do,” she said. “He went to parenting classes, he went to mental health and counseling.”

In the end, this wasn’t enough. Maureen Polen, a lawyer representing the two older children, described a statement made by Cash’s daughter.

“She could describe with specificity how she was hit with a plank and how it would cause her bottom to bleed and how she would have to go and get a damp Kleenex to stop the bleeding,” Polen said.

An appellate court judge said he was particularly concerned with a statement Cash made previously. “Concerning is also the father’s statement, ‘you can do what you will,’ when asked about physical disciplining, ‘you can do what you want to your own children.'”

Judges made a decision in November, siding with the family court’s original decision that Cash neglected his children.

Cash set up a Go Fund Me, saying the allegations of abuse and neglect aren’t true. Both the older children are still in foster care and according to their lawyer they have no contact with their mother. It’s unclear whether they have contact with Cash.

News 8 reached out to Shekeria and Dimitri Jr’s uncle, Patrick Cash, who said he is officially trying to get custody of the children. He said he started the process last Thursday.

Cash appeared in court on Thursday.