ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Monday after being convicted for murder and attempted murder.

On March 30, 2021, officers arrived at First Street after receiving a report that a person was shot. When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Roger Palermo, Jr. with one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Investigators said that Palermo wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.

A month later, officers responded to Joseph Avenue for the report of a person who was shot during a robbery. The victim was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Robert Daniel Colon, who was 28 at the time, was arrested and charged along with then-23-year-old Jose Flores-Ortiz for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. At the time of the arrest, Colon was on parole after an armed home invasion conviction.

Both Colon and Flores-Ortiz were also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property because the gun was reportedly stolen from Glenville.

Colon was found guilty back on September 1, 2022.