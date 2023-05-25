ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old Rochester man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for a shooting death on Mother’s Day, 2022.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Singleton admitted to his involvement in the death of Jan Perez. Perez, 46, was found shot to death on North Plymouth Ave just after noon on May 8, 2022.

The incident occurred just weeks after Singleton had been released from state prison.

“The defendant has proved to us on multiple occasions that he is unwilling to be a law-abiding citizen in our community. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate the reckless violence. We hope that Mr. Singleton will use his time in the Department of Corrections to reflect on the terrible death he caused Jan Perez,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said.

Singleton was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Singleton will face 25 years in prison and five years post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on June 28.