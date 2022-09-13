RPD on scene at the corner of Primrose and Ridgeway for the Badin St. shooting, taken on June 19, 2020. (News 8 WROC / Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester parolee was sentenced to 25 years to life Tuesday for the 2020 murder of 29-year-old Paris Washington, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced.

Olajuwon Holt, 28, had been convicted of murder in the second degree for the death of Washington in July 2022.

According to police documents, Washington was one of three people who were shot and killed on July 19, 2020 during a violent spree of five shootings on Bardin Street.

That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot. The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Washington, had been found in his garage, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Holt was confirmed as being on the scene through his GPS ankle monitoring device. At the time, Holt had been on parole for a previous assault conviction.

Holt was arrested as the second shooting suspect on July 22, 2020, and was convicted in July 2022. Randall Scott was arrested as the first suspect, and is scheduled to take the stand on October 3.