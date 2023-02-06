ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday.

Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive.

The second victim, severely injured, was able to get into a nearby store, call police, and direct officers to the scene.

The Rochester Police Department identified Williams as a suspect within a month of the murder, finding him in Alabama on May 9, 2022. Investigators said Williams cut off an ankle monitor when he fled the state.

He was sentenced Monday to two counts of second degree murder, attempted murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Jarrelle Williams was a parolee who had an opportunity to become a productive citizen in Monroe County, instead he violently murdered Sharell Brown, nearly killed another individual, and fled the state,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Monday. “It is our hope that the remaining victim and Sharell’s family can find justice to today’s verdict and that Jarrelle Williams will serve a life sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections for these brutal and heartless crimes. It is unlikely that he will ever again have the opportunity to live in Monroe County.”

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.