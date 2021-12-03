Parolee charged with murder after Rochester shooting victim dies from injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a parolee, who is also a registered sex offender, is charged with murder after a victim in a shooting last week on the city’s northeast side succumbed to their injuries.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Christopher Porchea was located in a parking lot near Clinton Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say he was shot in what they believe was a robbery attempt.

Porchea was shot on November 26, three days later he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.

Officials from the Major Crimes Unit identified 31-year-old parolee Whitney Morris as the suspect. He was placed in custody yesterday afternoon without incident.

Rochester Police say Morris is a registered sex offender. He is currently on parole for a criminal sex act conviction involving a 7-year-old girl.

Morris faces murder and attempted robbery charges and will be arraigned in court today at 9:30 a.m.

This incident marks the city’s 78th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in Rochester history.

