ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee who police say fled to Nevada after a fatal shooting in Rochester last month was arrested Thursday.

According to investigators, Jameik Foster, 27, was shot and killed during an “non-sanctioned” party at the Burrito Urbano Restaurant on State Street on August 21. Foster was one of two people shot around 2:30 a.m., when a fight broke out outside the restaurant. The other victim survived.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said Saquan Felton, 29, shot Foster and the other man, then fled to Nevada. He was out of custody and scheduled to be sentenced on a criminal possession of a weapon charge at the time of the murder. Police said Felton had also been arrested for domestic assault after stabbing the mother of his child in March.

Felton was arrested in Nevada on Thursday, and remains there until he can be extradited to Rochester. Police say he will be charged with second degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a

weapon, and third degree criminal possession of a weapon. A grand jury will consider additional charges.