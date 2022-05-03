ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a parolee was arrested Sunday in connection to a weekend shooting on Parsells Avenue.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ja-mel Lester was taken into custody Sunday. They say he’s charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is currently on parole for a conviction of second-degree robbery.

According to police, Rochester police officers received notification of a SpotShotter activation around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the ear of 300 block of Parsells Avenue. They say officers were already nearby reporting to an unrelated motor vehicle accident near North Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials say officers located a 28-year-old woman who was shot on Parsells Avenue. She suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Lester was taken into custody in the city by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of Deputy Marshals, New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and the Rochester Police Department. Lester was then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911.

The shooting on Parsells Avenue was one of five Sunday shootings in the city that left one person dead and four others injured. To date, the City of Rochester has seen 24 homicides in 2022.