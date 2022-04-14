ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man currently on parole was arrested this week in connection to a home invasion robbery in Rochester late last year.

Authorities say 29-year-old John Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Johnson is currently on parole for a previous conviction of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Rochester officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue B back on December 27 for the report of a home invasion robbery.

Victims told police they were robbed in their residence at gunpoint. Police say during the robbery, items were taken from the house, as well as the victim’s 2013 Mercedes that was parked in the driveway. Police say no one was injured during the robbery and the stolen vehicle was recovered shortly thereafter.

Police say investigators worked for months to identify Johnson as the suspect and on Monday the United States Marshals Task Force — comprised of members from U.S. Marshals, New York State Police, the Monroe County Sherif’s Office, and Rochester Police Department — safely apprehended Johnson, who was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.