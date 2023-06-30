ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Thursday, accused of stealing from a tractor supply store.

According to investigators, police were called to the Tractor Supply Company in Sweden around 11:00 p.m. for a burglary alarm. They found a vehicle parked against a fence behind the store, and saw a man inside a fenced area.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called a K9 to the scene, then created a perimeter with help from Brockport and Ogden police. Together they took Daniel Molina, 43, into custody.

According to the MCSO, Molina was on parole, and had fireworks in his car that may have been stolen.

Molina —a predicate felon who stands to face harsher sentencing if convicted of another felony— was arraigned on charges of attempted grand larceny and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.