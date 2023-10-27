ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been accused of breaking into two houses on Scrantom Steet and lying down next to a child, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said just after 5 a.m. Thursday, a suspect broke a window to enter the first home and then laid down next to the kid on the couch. He escaped once the occupants of the house confronted him.

A few hours later, RPD said they responded to another house on Scrantom Street for a burglary report. The front door was found to be kicked in and they said they found 50-year-old Laurice Howard in the house. The investigation determined he was also involved in the earlier break-in.

RPD added that Howard was also on parole due to a conviction in 1993 for second-degree murder.

Howard was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.