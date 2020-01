PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Palmyra man is charged with attempted rape.

Canandaigua police said 27-year-old Robert Dickinson used social media in an attempt to lure a 14-year-old minor into meeting to have sexual intercourse.

Police said the 14-year-old was actually an undercover detective for the Canandaigua Police Department.

Dickinson is being held at the Ontario County Jail until his arraignment.