PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old Palmyra man was arrested Saturday night by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into several domestic incidents.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Ronnie M. Britt of Palmyra was arrested for attempted assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

These charges stem from three separate incidents, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, between March 5 and March 11.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it is alleged that Britt assaulted one female by punching her in the face multiple times causing hemorrhaging and bruising to the face as well as a facial feature.

On a separate date, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Britt held a knife to a different female, where he threatened to kill her.

And on a third date, one of the females attempted to walk out of the residence before being shoved to the ground by Britt, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Britt was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Stay with News 8 for updates.