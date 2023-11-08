ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Classes have resumed at Palmyra-Macedon High School Wednesday after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In a message sent to students, the high school was told by students of the written bomb threat. The students were evacuated from the school and taken to Palmyra-Macedon Middle School.

Authorities continue to currently investigate the incident. They will send out more information as the investigation unfolds.

New York State police, Wayne county, sheriff, Macedon police are at Pal-Mac HS trying to get more information on what they’re investigating stay with @News_8 for updates pic.twitter.com/A5IS3ytJUr — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 8, 2023

FULL STATEMENT FROM PALMYRA-MACEDON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT:

The High School building is now cleared for reentry following an investigation by the District and local law enforcement into a written bomb threat.



The school day and lunches will resume on a modified schedule.



Earlier this morning, students notified the District of the threat.



The school was evacuated as law enforcement and the District’s Director of Safety investigated the situation.



Students were evacuated to the Middle School. This evacuation only applied to the High School.



The investigation into this threat is ongoing.



We thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation as we navigate this matter. Further updates will be shared.

-Palmyra-Macedon Central School District