ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and a woman were indicted on sex trafficking charges following a kidnapping at the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road.

Surveillance video at the hotel on July 5 captured the victim being dragged out of the lobby by a man and a woman. Deputies said they found the three individuals inside a vehicle in the area of Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street.

An investigator said that the victim was being sex trafficked and was in physical peril. The suspects — Cordell Brooks, 27, and Shuntiayana Sims, 27 — were arrested and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Brooks and Sims were both charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the second degree. Sims also faces charges of forcing a person into prostitution by instilling fear.

The pair were indicted by a grand jury on Friday, July 14.