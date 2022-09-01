ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of men face gun charges after police say they chased a victim through the northwest side of the city and shot at him from their vehicle Thursday.

Authorities say while en route to Backus Street for the report of a menacing, officers observed a vehicle crash in which a vehicle had struck a house. Once they made contact with the driver, he told officers he was being chased by another vehicle that had been shooting at him.

Shortly after 1 a.m., responding officers were led to the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue where they located the 2011 Kia suspected of being driven by the suspects who earlier shot at the victim.

According to police, officers were having the people inside exit the car when one of the male occupants pulled away and began running away from the scene. With the help of a K9, the suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot chase, during which officials say a loaded handgun fell out of his pocket.

.40 caliber Glock recovered from the possession of Montague (Rochester Police Department)

21-year-old Vincent Montague was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The operator of the vehicle, who is suspected of shooting at the victim prior to the crash, was also charged and is facing criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment, along with criminal mischief in the third degree.

Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Rochester City Court.

