ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board began its investigation into the death of a man who was shot by a Rochester police officer.

The PAB said that the independent investigation started on Sunday at 2 p.m. — two days after the fatal shooting on Murray Street.

On December 24, officers said they responded to a home on Murray Street for the report of two men walking in the area, one of them with a handgun. When they arrived, they said the suspect, a man in his 40s, ran off.

As officers continued to chase the suspect, RPD said he pulled out what appeared to be a gun. One officer then shot the suspect, who was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Professional Standards Section are investigating the incident. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave for the time being.

The PAB is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to visit their website or to call the board at (585)-428-9999.