ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were hospitalized after one was shot and the other stabbed in separate overnight fights Friday.

Although it remains unclear whether the incidents are connected, both occurred within a few blocks of each other and were separated by a few minutes, according to police.

Stabbing – Cunningham Street

Authorities say officers were led to the area of Cunningham Street and Troop Street around 12:23 a.m. for the report of a man down. Several minutes later they learned a 27-year-old resident arrived at a nearby hospital with at least one stab wound to the upper body.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed during an altercation in the area of Cunningham Street earlier on. Medical personnel say the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Shooting – Jefferson Avenue

Rochester police on patrol in the area of Jefferson Avenue responded to Strong Memorial Hospital around 1:08 a.m. for the report of a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Officials say the city resident was involved in an altercation earlier that night and was shot as a result. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

There are no suspects in custody in either case. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.

