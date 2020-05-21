Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Over 70 suspects charged in Florida drug bust

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A nine-month investigation helped lead to the arrest of more than 70 suspects on drug charges in Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, “Operation Hot Wire,” which began in September 2019, stemmed from a series of five violent, gang-related armed home invasions and the murder of 25-year-old Shay Collins in 2019.

The operation focused on the distribution of illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said detectives served 12 search warrants countywide and the investigation led to 74 suspects being charged with 711 felonies, and 11 drugs, including 30 grams of fentanyl, were seized. The total street value of the drugs was over $500,000.

Deputies said more than $50,000 in cash was seized and several firearms, some being stolen and some illegally possessed, were also found.

Of the 74 suspects, 68 have been arrested and six other suspects have warrants for their arrests. Deputies said two of the suspects are in the country illegally, and 22 suspects have been to state prison before.

The suspects charged in this investigation have a combined total of 1,320 previous arrests.

Five armed home invasion robberies so far have been linked to suspects arrested during the investigation, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“People from all over Polk County were negatively impacted by what these criminals did,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “Communities and families were exposed to violence, loved-ones were tortured by drug addiction, and at least two people that we know of died from overdoses of fatal mixtures of heroin and fentanyl purchased from these suspects. With these arrests, lives will be saved.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss