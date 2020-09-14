Orleans County woman stopped with loaded gun at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WROC) — An Orleans County woman was stopped with a loaded gun one at one of the security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a .22 caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The gun was spotted by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA contacted the Philadelphia Police, who arrived at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun along with a magazine loaded with eight bullets and a single loose bullet. Police cited the woman, a resident of Albion, New York, in Orleans County.

“The fact that guns are not allowed to be carried onto aircraft is a law that has been in place decades before TSA existed,” William L. Myers, TSA’s Assistant Federal Security Director for the airport said in a release. “This individual now faces stiff Federal financial civil penalties for her mistake.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.