ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opening statements have begun in the trial of Kelvin Vickers, the man accused of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, will be delivered on Thursday morning.

The family of Officer Mazurkiewicz arrived at the courthouse ahead of the beginning of opening statements. In addition, officers are in attendance in the gallery including Rochester Police Chief David Smith.

On July 21, 2022, Officer Mazurkiewicz was with his partner Officer Sino Seng in an unmarked surveillance car on Bauman Street. Investigators said that a man hid behind a shrub and opened fire, shooting both officers and a 15-year-old girl in a nearby home.

Officer Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire, but was unable to hit the suspect. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed.

Vickers, a 22-year-old man from Boston, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Not long after the fatal shooting, he was found inside the crawlspace of a nearby home. A loaded handgun was found on the property.

Investigators said that the fatal shooting may have been linked to a cannabis distribution turf war between gang members, adding that Vickers was at the epicenter.

Vickers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault, and six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree arson. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Monroe County DA, the prosecution will also argue that he is responsible for a triple shooting that killed two men and left one injured.

The jury was seated on Wednesday, with opening statements set to be delivered at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

