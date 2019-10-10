Opening statements for 2003 Xerox robbery-homicide to begin Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday in the case of the man accused of robbery and murder in 2003.

Prosecutors say Richard Wilbern was arrested in 2016, 13 years after the robbery-homicide took place at the Xerox facility in Webster.

During a separate case, investigators were able to use Wilbern’s saliva from an envelope and match it with a genetic sample off of an umbrella left at the scene.

In the robbery-homicide, two people inside the credit union were shot — 51-year-old Raymond Batzel of Lima was killed. Joseph Doud was shot in the shoulder, but survived.

Wilbern, an African-American, worked at Xerox in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. He sued the company in 2000 for racial discrimination.

Proscecutors say Wilbern travled overseas to Japan more than a dozen times before the robbery as part of a marijunana trafficking ring. According to court papers, two possible partners in that alleged ring are expected to testify.

According to court documents, Wilbern asked for his trial to be moved to Buffalo. He implied he couldn’t get a fair trial in Rochester. Federal prosecutors plan to oppose the transfer.