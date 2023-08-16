ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opening statements have begun in the trial of the Greece woman who was accused of killing her husband back in September.

Skavon Andrews was arrested in September 2022 after her husband — 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews — was found dead in his driveway. Police say that he was shot in the head. She was at the scene.

Andrews was arrested after a search found a rifle inside the home. She was accused of pointing the rifle at her husband’s head and shooting him. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

According to Greece police, Andrews was married to her husband for 40 years. At the time of her arrest, their neighbors said that they were surprised that this incident happened in their area.