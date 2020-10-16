Ontario woman charged with stealing mail, $2k worth of checks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday that an Ontario woman was charged with stealing mail.

Jenna Vandemortel, 29, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the complaint, in March and April 2020, the Vandemortel was seen on several occasions stealing outgoing mail from various mailboxes. Vandemortel was also captured on surveillance video cashing stolen and altered checks at Wegmans stores.

To date, 38 checks with an aggregate value of $2,557.57 have been identified as stolen and cashed by Vandemortel. She made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and was released on conditions pending further proceedings.