WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario woman was arrested on several charges Wednesday following a string of purse and wallet thefts in Webster stores.

According to police, 36-year-old Jenna Hilderbrandt is charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree for following women inside stores and stealing their purse or wallet as their backs were turned.

Investigators claim the woman would reach into purses and take exposed wallets, or the entire purse itself. Victims would later find that their credit card was fraudulently used at other locations.

Authorities say an investigation revealed the crimes involved several victims who shopped at local stores in the area of Webster. The total number of victims is not known at this time.

Hilderbrandt was secured at the Monroe County Jail on bail due to her prior arrest history.

Officials say there are several additional charges forthcoming.