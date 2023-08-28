ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Lake Road in Sodus on Saturday morning, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers said at 5 a.m. that morning, the victim was found dead on the road near Maple Avenue. NYSP later identified the victim as 46-year-old Joshua W. Clark from Ontario.

Authorities said the suspected vehicle that hit Clark was not at the scene and is still outstanding.

NYSP is asking anyone with information on this hit-and-run or residents with surveillance footage of the incident to call (585)-398-41000.