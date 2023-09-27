ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario man was accused of possessing material that contained child sexual abuse, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers said that 36-year-old Daniel I. Young allegedly bought the material. Investigators said that Young was able to make the purchase through peer-to-peer transactions.

Young was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and was charged with possession of sexual performance of a child — a Class E felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket and must return to the Town of Ontario Court on October 4, 2023.