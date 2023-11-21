ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario man has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting two children, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

58-year-old John S. Stabley, according to deputies, was accused of engaging in multiple sex acts with two separate children, one of whom was younger than 13.

Investigators said that Stabley engaged in this conduct with one of the victims for multiple years before it was reported to authorities. He was arrested following an investigation that began last March.

Stabley has been charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is waiting for arraignment.