Victim identified in Phelps homicide, sheriff’s office searching for clues

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A homicide investigation continues in Ontario County after a body was found along Route 96 in the town of Phelps earlier this week.

Thursday, officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Jean Carlos-Rentas, a Cleveland, Ohio resident.

A motorist driving down Route 96 in Phelps discovered a body Tuesday night. The motorist called 911 and deputies arrived one hour later. He had been shot in the upper body.

Officials say it’s still an active investigation and ask anyone who may have been in the area the evening of August 13 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to call 585-396-4638.

Meanwhile, nearby neighbors remain concerned.

“I didn’t feel unsafe then and I don’t feel unsafe now,” said Edwina Czadzeck, who lives along the same stretch of road where the body was found.

“We are actively investigating this as a homicide,” said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. “The district attorney has been advised and arrived at the scene last night.”

Ontario County Coroner Jeff Long responded to the scene and ordered the body to be transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

“We are currently working hard to identify this individual,” said Henderson.

“I don’t care if it is a small town or inner city,” said Czadzeck. “None of is are really safe in that sense. You just try to arm you and your family, lock your doors, and try to be safe.

Sheriff Henderson says people who live in the area don’t have anything to worry about. He says it is an isolated incident.