ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after investigating an animal cruelty complaint in the town of Phelps.

The complaint on November 24 was about a dog being starved to death in an outside kennel at a residence on Cress Road. At this time deputies and Humane Society investigators located a 3-year-old male Dogo Argentino dog, named Covid deceased and wrapped in a blanket several yards from a makeshift kennel in a wooded area behind the residence. His remains were transported to the Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center where a necropsy was performed.

The necropsy results showed that Covid’s cause of death was starvation. At this time four people who were all aware of this incident, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal. The following Phelps residents were arrested; 36-year-old Alicia A. Wright, 37-year-old Cory J. DiSanto, 60-year-old Robert M. Walker, and 54-year-old Amy E. Walker.

Ms. Wright, Ms. Walker, and Mr. Walker were issued an appearance ticket to appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date. Mr. DiSanto was transported to the Ontario County Jail for Centralized Arraignment. Five additional dogs were found at the residence. They were seized and are being evaluated by an area veterinarian at this time.